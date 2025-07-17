Andrew Jarvis Re-Signs with the Gladiators for 2025-26, Returns for Second Season with Atlanta

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Thursday evening that the club has re-signed defenseman Andrew Jarvis for the 2025-26 season.

Jarvis, 28, is entering his fifth ECHL season and his second with the Gladiators, having spent time with the Allen Americans and Tulsa Oilers prior to signing with Atlanta last season. The 5' 9", 181-pound defenseman made his pro debut toward the end of the 2021-22 season, signing with the Allen Americans after completing a four-year collegiate career at Carleton University, where he scored 2 goals and 18 assists for 20 points in 61 games.

The 2024-25 season was Jarvis' first with the Gladiators, and was a career year for the defenseman, as he posted career-highs in goals (6), assists (7), points (13), and games played (59). Jarvis scored his first professional goal on 11/14/24 vs. the Florida Everblades. He quickly gained recognition from fans and his peers for his physical style of play and leadership, with head coach, Matt Ginn, saying, "Andrew was a real workhorse for us on the backend last season. He plays a very hard, physical style and takes pride in the defensive side of the game. Jarvy is a real leader for us on and off the ice, and we are very excited to bring him back for another season."

Andrew Jarvis is the first player to have signed with the Gladiators for the 2025-26 season.

