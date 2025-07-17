Ghost Pirates Sign Liam Walsh

July 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Thursday the team has signed forward Liam Walsh to an ECHL deal for the 2025-26 season.

Walsh, 26, recorded 13 goals and 14 assists in 72 games last year. The Bridgeville, PA, native was one of four Savannah players to appear in every regular season game in 2024-25, joining Devon Paliani, Logan Drevitch and Nick Granowicz. He was named the first-ever Ghost Pirates Rookie of the Year back in April.

"I think I carved out an important role for myself on the team," Walsh said. "It was a goal of mine going into the season to play all 72 games, so I was really happy to be able to accomplish that. We are incredibly lucky to have the support that we do from our fans. Playing in front of them is extremely special and something I do not take for granted. I am so excited to see Enmarket [Arena] rocking again this season."

Walsh signed with the Ghost Pirates in September 2024, following a five-year collegiate tenure that included three seasons at Merrimack College and two at Northeastern University. The left-handed center registered 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) in 140 NCAA appearances. He was named an alternate captain during his graduate year at Northeastern and previously served as captain of the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

"Walshy was given a lot as a first-year centerman due to the circumstances, but I thought he did a great job," Ghost Pirates head coach Jared Staal said. "The value of those reps that he got is going to be huge going into year two. He's a player that can play up and down the lineup, but his identity of being a tough player to play against is only going to grow with time."

Walsh joins Nick Granowicz and Keaton Pehrson on the Ghost Pirates roster for the 2025-26 season.







