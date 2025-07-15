Savannah Agrees to Terms with Keaton Pehrson

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Tuesday the team has signed defenseman Keaton Pehrson to an ECHL deal for the 2025-26 season.

Pehrson, 26, scored one goal and added 13 assists in 59 games last year as a rookie. A native of Lakeville, MN, Pehrson was signed by the Charlotte Checkers to a one-year, two-way AHL contract during the 2024-25 season.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Keaton for another season," Ghost Pirates head coach Jared Staal said. "I think there's a lot of untapped potential there. He skates exactly the way we want our defensemen to in our system. We're going to really lean into getting him more reps this season."

Pehrson played five collegiate seasons, four of which were with Michigan, before joining North Dakota for his graduate year. He notched 36 points (one goal, 35 assists) in 162 NCAA games, and helped the Wolverines secure back-to-back conference championships in 2021-22 and 2022-23. The right-handed defenseman served as an alternate captain in 2022-23 for Michigan and 2023-24 for North Dakota.

Pehrson joins Nick Granowicz as the first two players to sign with the Ghost Pirates for the 2025-26 season. Stay tuned to the Ghost Pirates social media channels and team website for more information regarding the 2025-26 roster.







