Heartlanders Re-Sign Forwards Jack O'Brien and Keltie Jeri-Leon

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced that forwards Jack O'Brien and Keltie Jeri-Leon have re-signed with Iowa for the 2025-26 season on ECHL contracts. Iowa has announced five returners this summer.

2025-26 Heartlanders roster

Forwards (5): Yuki Miura, Ryan Miotto, Jonny Sorenson, Jack O'Brien, Keltie Jeri-Leon

O'Brien got his first taste of professional hockey with Iowa last season. He put up 17 points (7g) and then tallied three goals in seven games during Iowa's first-ever Kelly Cup Playoff appearance. O'Brien spent four seasons with the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL and one season with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL.

With the Winterhawks, O'Brien finished 8th in scoring by U.S.-born players in the franchise's history with 194 points in 250 total games. He made an appearance in the WHL Championship with the Winterhawks in 2024. O'Brien stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 168 pounds.

Jeri-Leon is entering his fifth professional season and second with Iowa. Last season, the Heartlanders acquired the right-handed shot from Savannah in February and he scored six goals and 20 points over the final 26 games of the regular season. He led Iowa with four goals and six points in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. In total, Jeri-Leon scored 13 goals and 30 points during the 2024-25 regular season. For his career, the 6-0, 201-lb. winger has produced 57 goals and 123 points in 233 ECHL games.

Head Coach and General Manager Chuck Weber: "We're excited to have Jack back after a strong rookie season. He battled a few injuries throughout the course of his first year, but he has a high-end motor and expect big things from him this season. Keltie is an experienced player with a history of production. We're looking for him to make a major step as a player that knows the league well and be a go-to offensive guy for us."

