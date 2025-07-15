Florida Agrees to Terms with Forward Reid Duke

July 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with forward Reid Duke on a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Duke, 29, joins the Everblades after spending the last three seasons in Europe, most recently with the Cardiff Devils in the EIHL in the United Kingdom. He had seven goals and 16 assists over 32 games - following that, he helped the club win the Continental Cup, his second after winning with HC Slovan Bratislava from the Slovakian League in 2023.

Duke has never played in the ECHL before, but did spend five seasons in the American Hockey League split between the Chicago Wolves and Henderson Silver Knights from 2017-2022. Overall, the Calgary, Alberta native got 25 goals and 24 assists in 159 games.

Before turning pro, Duke played junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Brandon Wheat Kings. After his rookie year in Lethbridge, Duke was selected 169th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota Wild. The right-shot forward's junior days were highlighted by his 2016 year with Brandon, where he helped the Wheat Kings win the WHL Championship.







