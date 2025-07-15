Rush Promote Peter Drikos to Associate Coach

July 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday that the club promoted Peter Drikos to Associate Coach ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Drikos earns the promotion from Assistant Coach, his title for the last two seasons in Rapid City.

"I am excited to be back in Rapid City," said Drikos. "This town, the players, and the organization mean a lot to me. We have unfinished business, and I am ready to build toward a championship."

A native of Scarborough, Ontario, Drikos signed on with the Rush in September 2023. The team has reached the 30-win mark in each of his first two years. Drikos stepped up during Scott Burt's medical leave of absence last season, guiding Rapid City to an 18-12-4 record in the three-month period, including an 11-game winning streak.

"Peter is an important piece of our organization and is well-deserving of the new title," said Jared Reid, President of the Rush. "We are thrilled to have Peter staying on-board and working alongside Dave Smith. He is well-respected by the players and our entire hockey operations staff."

Drikos brings experience as a player and coach at multiple levels. He came to Rapid City following eight seasons coaching junior hockey in Ontario, five of those as a Head Coach between the Brampton Bombers, Toronto Patriots, and Cobourg Cougars.

A former professional player, his first pro coaching opportunity came with Rapid City. His third season- and first alongside Dave Smith- begins October 17th in Kansas City.

"I have already enjoyed working with Peter," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "The players respect him. His experience and expertise are outstanding, and together, we are looking to bring a championship to Rapid City."

2025-26 Rapid City Rush season tickets are on sale now! In addition to tickets for all 36 home games, fans can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.