Billy Constantinou Returns for Third Rush Season

August 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Billy Constantinou has re-signed for the 2025-26 season. This will be Constantinou's third season in Rapid City and fifth professional season overall.

Constantinou, 24, spent the entirety of last year with the Rush. He put up career highs in goals, assists, and points. Constantinou totaled 15 goals and 40 points over 71 games while consistently being among the team's time-on-ice leaders.

"I am beyond excited to be back in Rapid City," said Constantinou. "Looking forward to working with Coach Smith and Coach Drikos, as well as the rest of the staff and players to bring a Kelly Cup to Rapid City."

The Rush claimed the 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman off waivers in January 2024. After playing for seven different ECHL teams over the first three years of his career, Constantinou has found a home in Rapid City. He has played 95 of his 238 career ECHL games with the Rush while showcasing his abilities on both sides of the puck.

"Billy is an elite skater with tremendous offensive upside," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "His ability to go back and get pucks, move them forward, then join the rush is outstanding. As he continues to grow his game, he is a player that other teams have to pay attention to."

A native of Scarborough, Ontario, Constantinou has skated in four American Hockey League games between the Chicago Wolves and San Jose Barracuda. He is from the same hometown as Rush Associate Coach Peter Drikos.

Constantinou appeared in the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic in Norfolk. In 2019, he received a camp invite from the Los Angeles Kings and competed in the rookie tournament at just 18 years of age.

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (5): Ryan Wagner, Parker Bowman, Jonathan Yantsis, Chaz Smedsrud, Cameron Buhl

Defensemen (1): Billy Constantinou

Goaltenders (1): Christian Propp

