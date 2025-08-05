Thunder Add Veteran Forward Justin Taylor

August 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Justin Taylor to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Taylor, 36, joins Adirondack after recording 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points in 51 games last season with the Fort Wayne Komets. From 2021 to 2024, the Mindemoya, Ontario native played with the Kalamazoo Wings and served as the team's captain during the 2021-22 campaign. In a total of 867 ECHL games with Kalamazoo, Idaho, Trenton and Tulsa, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward has 290 goals and 281 assists for 571 points.

Taylor sits 17 games away from tying the record for most regular-season ECHL games played. He also sits ninth all-time in goals (290) and 14th all-time in points (571).

Originally drafted by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Taylor has played in 25 American Hockey League games with Bridgeport, Utica and San Antonio and recorded a goal.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







ECHL Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.