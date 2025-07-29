Thunder Sign Defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr.
July 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.
Dowd Jr., 25, just finished his fifth season at NCAA (D1) Penn State University where he served as the team's assistant captain during the 2024-25 campaign. In 150 games with Penn State University, the Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey native recorded 12 goals and 61 assists for 73 points. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound defenseman attended New Jersey Devils Development Camp this past June.
Prior to his collegiate career, Dowd. Jr. played two seasons with the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel and served as the team's assistant captain during the 2019-20 season.
Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. with Penn State
ECHL Stories from July 29, 2025
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Add More Power and Punch to Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Florida Sign Forward Logan Will - Florida Everblades
- Leading Scorer Chris Grando Agrees to Terms with Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Isak Walther Signs with Gladiators for 2025-26 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Ty Pelton-Byce Returns for Fourth Season with Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Sign Mike Posma - Wheeling Nailers
- Another Key Addition for the Americans - Allen Americans
- Colby Ambrosio Re-Signs for 2025-26 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Poisson and Power Re-Join Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Hebert Set for Return to the Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Ink Frasca Brothers, Jordan & Jacob for 2025-26 Season - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.