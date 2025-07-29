Thunder Sign Defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr.

July 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. with Penn State

(Adirondack Thunder) Defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. with Penn State(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Dowd Jr., 25, just finished his fifth season at NCAA (D1) Penn State University where he served as the team's assistant captain during the 2024-25 campaign. In 150 games with Penn State University, the Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey native recorded 12 goals and 61 assists for 73 points. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound defenseman attended New Jersey Devils Development Camp this past June.

Prior to his collegiate career, Dowd. Jr. played two seasons with the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel and served as the team's assistant captain during the 2019-20 season.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.