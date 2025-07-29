Leading Scorer Chris Grando Agrees to Terms with Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that team has agreed to terms with Chris Grando for the 2025-26 season.

Grando, 26, brings versatility to the Icemen lineup with his ability to play in all situations. Grando is coming off a career year, after leading the Icemen in scoring last season with 54 points (21g, 33a) while also earning ECHL Player of the Week Honors for the week of January 6-12. Grando has also been the recipient of the team's "Fan's Choice Award" the past two seasons, an award chosen by Icemen fans.

During the 2023-24 season, Grando had a productive rookie campaign registering 46 points (15g, 31a) in 69 games, earning the Icemen Rookie of the Year Award, an honor chosen by his teammates. Grando has totaled 109 points (40g, 69a), and a plus-47 rating in 155 career ECHL contests.

Grando initially joined the Icemen in March of 2023 after wrapping up his senior season at Arizona State University. Grando recorded nine points (4g, 5a) in 15 appearances with the Icemen that spring. The 5-10, 172-pound forward played three seasons at Arizona State and two seasons at Boston College recording 64 points (26g, 38a) in five collegiate seasons from 2017-2023.

Prior to starting his collegiate career, the Islip, New York resident played two seasons in juniors with the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) totaling 54 career points (22g, 32a)

