Hebert Set for Return to the Admirals

July 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release









(Norfolk Admirals) Norfolk Admirals forward Grant Hebert(Norfolk Admirals)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Grant Hebert to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Hebert, 28, joins Brandon Osmundson, Josh McDougall, and Carson Musser as players who have signed a contract with Norfolk for the upcoming season.

The St. Andrews West, ON native is set for his first full season with the Admirals after joining the club in February. Hebert began his season with the Manchester Storm (EIHL), where he totaled 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 32 games, along with a +9 rating.

His ECHL playing rights were traded from Reading to Norfolk, and Hebert signed with the Admirals on February 15.

In his first game with Norfolk, Hebert had two assists and four shots on goal in front of a sellout crowd at The Scope (February 22 vs Maine). All told, he played in 24 games with the Admirals, picking up 16 points (5 goals, 11 assists).

During the Kelly Cup Playoffs, Hebert had nine points (1 goal, 8 assists) in 11 games. Those nine points were tied for the team lead with Brady Fleurent.

"Grant was a huge addition last season, stabilizing and centering our top line since he came over from Europe," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "It speaks volumes that he is turning down multiple offers in Europe to be a part of our organization and try to push us forward to the ultimate goal of hoisting the Kelly Cup."

Hebert began his professional career in January 2023 when he signed with the Allen Americans (ECHL). In 37 regular games, he totaled 26 points (8 goals, 18 assists). The next season, he scored 10 goals and corralled 10 assists in 43 regular-season games with the Americans.

The Admirals begin the 2025-26 season in October. More player signings and promotional schedules will continue to be updated throughout the summer. For season ticket information, call 757.640.1212.

