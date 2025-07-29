Royals Ink Frasca Brothers, Jordan & Jacob for 2025-26 Season

July 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forwards Jordan Frasca and Jacob Frasca have been signed to ECHL contracts for the 2025-26 season. This is the third pair of brothers to be on a season roster in franchise history (Danny & Max Taylor, 08-09 - Sean & Steven Leonard, 2023-24).

Jordan, 24, is entering his fourth professional season after three seasons in the ECHL between the Wheeling Nailers (2022-24) and Atlanta Gladiators (2024-25), as well as the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2022-24) where he played 11 AHL games. An undrafted skater signed by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the spring of 2022 and traded to the Nashville Predators in 2024, the Brampton, Ontario native has accumulated 50 points (19g-31a), 38 penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 81 ECHL career games. He added one point (1a) in eight Kelly Cup Playoff career games with Wheeling in 2024.

"Jordan is a high character person who has a lot of great abilities as a player," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "He will be a leader on and off the ice for us this season. We are extremely happy to have him on board."

In the 2024-25 season, Jordan recorded five points (1g-4a) in five games with Atlanta. Additionally, Jordan attended the Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 Development Camp and Penguins Development Camps in 2022 and 2023.

Prior to his professional career, the 6'3", 183-pound, left-shot forward played parts of five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Windsor Spitfires (2017-19) and the Kingston Frontenacs where he totaled 155 points (67g-88a), 87 penalty minutes and a +9 rating across 190 career games. He also served as an alternate captain for the latter during his final junior campaign.

Jacob, 22, is coming off of a 53-game rookie campaign with the Cincinnati Cyclones where he registered 15 points (5g-10a), 48 penalty minutes and a -13 rating. A Brampton, Ontario native, Jacob attended the Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camps in 2023 and 2024.

"Jacob has great size and competes really hard, that's something you can't teach," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "I am excited to see him grow as a player and tap into his offensive ability. We are excited he chose to be a Royal."

Prior to his professional career, the 6'5", 225-pound, right-shot forward played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Barrie Colts (2019-24) and the Soo Greyhounds (2023-24) where he recorded 127 points (53g-74a), 139 penalty minutes and a +15 rating across 194 career games. Jacob added 24 points (10g-14a) in 30 OHL playoff career games and was an alternate captain for Barrie in 2021-22 and 2023-24.

Royals 2025-26 roster:

Forwards (4): Jacob Frasca, Jordan Frasca, Kyle Haskins, Connor McMenamin

Defensemen (1): Nick Carabin

- Royals Upcoming:

Nov. 8 Home Opener: The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership).







ECHL Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.