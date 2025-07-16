Royals Announce 2025-26 Preseason Game

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the club will host the Adirondack Thunder for their lone 2025-26 preseason game on Friday, October 10 at 7:00 pm at Santander Arena.

Admission to the Royals preseason home game is a suggested $5 donation to Slapshot Charities, the official charitable arm of the Reading Royals. Fans can donate at the Santander Arena Box Office on the day of the game. Stay tuned for more on how to secure your seat ahead of Oct. 10.

Slapshot Charities supports charitable organizations throughout Reading and the surrounding area serving underprivileged and disadvantaged youth and their families through fundraising activities, charitable drives related to the provision of educational and recreational opportunities for children. Additionally, the initiative promotes charitable grants or donations as well as educational activities related to, or which may assist the accomplishment of such purposes.

"The preseason is a perfect opportunity for our fans to get a look at our roster for the coming season," said David Farrar, Team President of the Reading Royals. "It's a great way to see the team and support Slapshot Charities."

Be the first fans to see the Royals' 2025-26 roster in action under Head Coach & General Manager Anthony Peters before the home opener at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against the Trois-Rivières Lions.

Royals single-game ticket information will be announced later this summer. For more on the home opener, click HERE.

Nov. 8 Home Opener:

The Royals play their home opener at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m. Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan, Big-6 Game Plan, or Royals365 Membership).







