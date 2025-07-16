Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata

July 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Last season he played in 38 games at Ohio State University, scoring 2 goals, 29 assists and a +11 rating. He led the Buckeyes in assists. He made one appearance for the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, making his professional debut on April 19, 2025 vs Utica.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Utah Grizzlies for the upcoming season. I can't wait to hit the ice and contribute to a great team and passionate fan base," says Hansen-Bukata.

Hansen-Bukata played at the Rochester Institute of Technology for four seasons from 2020-2024. In 132 games at RIT he had 9 goals and 69 assists. He led the Tigers in plus-minus for the 2023-24 season (+23). He was selected as Atlantic Hockey's Best Defenseman during the 2022-23 season and was also named Atlantic Hockey first team all-conference. He majored in communications at R.I.T.

"Aiden is an offensive weapon on the blue line, paired with his size and skating ability he was someone we have targeted since free agency opened. Coming from Big Ten hockey, and having the collegiate career that he did, he has a tremendous opportunity to make a legacy in professional hockey," says GM Erik Hudson.

The Grizzlies home opener for the 2025-26 season is on October 25, 2025 vs Idaho at 7:10 pm. Season tickets and a variety of ticket packages are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Announced 2025-26 Roster So Far

Forwards: Dylan Fitze, Mick Messner, Griffin Ness.

Defensemen: Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Noah Ganske, Luke LaMaster, Avery Winslow

Goaltender: Dryden McKay.

Next Signing announcement will be on Friday, July 18.







ECHL Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.