Reed Lebster Returns to the Utah Grizzlies for Second Full Pro Season

July 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Salt Lake City, Utah - Forward Reed Lebster is returning to the Utah Grizzlies for the 2025-26 season.

Lebster scored 19 goals and 27 assists in 67 games during the 2024-25 campaign. Lebster led Utah in scoring after February 1st (11 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games. He led Utah in scoring in both February (7 goals, 7 assists) and March (4 goals, 9 assists).

"Reed brings offensive firepower back to the Grizzlies for the 25-26 campaign. He has a missile of a shot, and will have the ability to showcase that in front of the Grizzlies faithful once again this year. Happy to have Reed back in the Green and Black," says GM Erik Hudson.

Lebster appeared in 5 playoff games for the 2024 Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades. Lebster played at UMass-Amherst for four seasons from 2019-2023, scoring 28 goals and 29 assists. Lebster transferred to Michigan State University for the 2023-24 season, scoring 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists) in 35 games.

