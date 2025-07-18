Americans Sign Top Line Forward

July 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson are proud to announce the team has signed forward Thomas Caron, for the 2025-2026 season.

"He is a true power forward," noted Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "He scores, makes plays, and hits like a truck. Thomas (Caron) is just one of the signed players that guarantees that we have the guys that can play the heavy offensive style that our fans expect and love to watch".

Thomas Caron is a 6-3, and 220-pound forward who plays on the left side up front. The native of Candiac, PQ, joins the Americans after playing four years of professional hockey that included ECHL stops in Trois-Rivieres, Norfolk, and Idaho.

He also has 55 games in the American Hockey League, all with the Manitoba Moose. In those 55 games he has 10 points.

The Americans home opener is set for Friday, October 24th against the Kansas City Mavericks. Call 972-912-1000 for Americans Season Tickets!







ECHL Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.