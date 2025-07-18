Rush Announce Affiliation Extension with the Calgary Flames

ECHL

Rapid City Rush







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Friday they have agreed to terms on a multi-year affiliation extension.

The agreement will keep the Rush partnered with the Calgary Flames (NHL) and the Calgary Wranglers (AHL).

"The Rush and Flames have had an excellent relationship, and we are excited to continue that," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "The communication has been great. It is all about the progression of each player's skills in a championship-type environment where they are working on their game, while also helping to provide Rapid City with the tools we need to win."

In 2024-25, seven members of the Rush also saw time in Calgary with the Wranglers, totaling 72 games played. Five of them made their American Hockey League debuts this past season. Former Rush forward Rory Kerins made his National Hockey League debut in January, making him the first player to graduate through all three levels of the Rapid City/Calgary system. He is the eighth Rush alumnus to reach the NHL.

In total, 14 members of the Rush have suited up for the Wranglers and/or Flames since the affiliation began in 2022.

"The Calgary Flames are pleased to extend our affiliation agreement with Rapid City," said Brad Pascall, Assistant General Manager of the Flames. "Rapid City is a great place to play and they are an organization with great ownership, and that share our principles and objectives regarding player development."

Since their move from Stockton, Calif. to Calgary, the Wranglers have posted winning seasons and playoff berths in all three years, including a 51-win season in 2022-23, the first year of the Rush-Calgary partnership. Meanwhile, the up-and-coming Flames are coming off their winningest season in three years.

"This is an important day for the Rush organization," said Jared Reid, President of the Rush. "Our relationship with Calgary has never been stronger. Their commitment to player development, vision and dedication to winning make this a true partnership and I am excited to continue that."

The Flames are the Rush's third affiliate in franchise history. Rapid City was partnered with the Arizona Coyotes from 2015-17, and again from 2019-22. The Rush were also affiliated with the Minnesota Wild for the 2017-18 season.

2025-26 Rapid City Rush season tickets are on sale now!







