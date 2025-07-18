Jed Pietila Returns to Toledo for 2025-26

July 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Defenseman Jed Pietila will suit up for a third season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Pietila, hailing from Howell, Michigan, posted 12 points (2G, 10A), 18 penalty minutes, and a -2 over 59 games with the Fish in his first full professional season. The blue-liner appeared in one playoff game in 2025, with no points.

Pietila has recorded 15 points (3G, 12A), 18 penalty minutes, and a +1 in 64 games over two ECHL seasons, all with Toledo. Prior to his pro career, Pietila skated in two seasons at Michigan Tech, collecting 30 points (3G, 27A), 52 penalty minutes, and a +18 in 75 games as a Husky.







