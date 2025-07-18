Worcester Railers HC Sign Cole Fraser for 2025-26 Season

July 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Cole Fraser to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Fraser, 25, signs with the Railers following a 2024-25 campaign which saw him skate in 35 games and collect four points (2G, 2A) with 88 penalty minutes for the Allen Americans. The 2025-26 season will be his seventh season of professional hockey, having already skated in 282 games at the ECHL level. Over his career, the 6'3", 205 lb defenseman has accumulated 62 points (20G, 42A) to go along with 676 penalty minutes. Fraser has additionally made stops with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League, and the Dundee Stars of the Elite Ice Hockey League.

"Cole is going to be a huge part of the team this year," Tuzzolino said. "We are really looking forward to welcoming him and his growing family. He will be a great addition to our blue line with his size and greediness, not to mention a cornerstone in our room with leadership and culture. We are expecting big things from Cole this year."

Prior to professional hockey, the Ottawa, ON native was drafted #131 overall in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Fraser played in four seasons for the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League from 2015-16 to 2018-19 before joining the Allen Americans for the first time. With Peterborough, Fraser had 54 points (14G, 40A) to go with 277 penalty minutes.

"It's new scenery, a new start, and an organization I see trending in the right direction," Fraser said. "We're trending to an area where we can be contenders. I want to be part of a team that's going to make a long playoff run and win a championship there."

The Railers have announced five players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Fraser joins Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the fifth signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

