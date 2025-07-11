Worcester Railers HC Sign Tyson Gilmour for 2025-26 Season

July 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Tyson Gilmour to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Gilmour, 26, comes to Worcester after winning the Southern Professional Hockey League's President's Cup Championship with the Evansville Thunderbolts during the 2024-25 season. In 50 games played with Evansville, Gilmour recorded 37 points (18G, 19A) along with 14 penalty minutes. Across seven games in the team's playoff run, the East York, ON native notched five points (4G, 1A) to go with a +4 rating. Gilmour played in three games for the Maine Mariners last season while on loan from Evansville.

"Tyson is a big heavy two-way player," Tuzzolino said. "His playstyle was a very important part of Evansville's SPHL championship run. I'm hoping that he can bring that hard nose hockey and that experience to our culture this year."

Prior to professional hockey, the 6'2,", 205lb forward skated in four seasons of NCAA III hockey for the SUNY-Geneseo Knights. Amid his time in collegiate hockey, Gilmour totaled 93 points (31G, 62A) in 103 games to go with 48 penalty minutes and a +54 rating. Gilmour is the son of NHL Hall of Fame forward Doug Gilmour. Gilmour was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011 following an NHL career which saw him play in 1474 games, score 1414 points (450G, 964A), and win a Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989. His uniform number 93 is retired by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"I'm excited to meet the team, staff, and fans," Tyson Gilmour said. "I can't wait to see the atmosphere in the home opener. I've been told by players who have been here in the past how cool it was to play [In Worcester]."

The Railers have announced three players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Gilmour joins Lincoln Hatten and Anthony Repaci as the third signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

