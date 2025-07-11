De Jong Slated to Return to Greenville in 2025-26

July 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today that defenseman Tristan De Jong has signed back with the Swamp Rabbits for the 2025-26 ECHL Season.

De Jong becomes the second player announced for this upcoming season, joining Dustin Geregach both on the blue line and as returners from the previous campaign.

De Jong makes his way back to Greenville after beginning his professional career with the Swamp Rabbits near the end of last season. The 6'2", 200-pound defenseman made his professional debut on February 23rd in an 8-2 thrashing of the Atlanta Gladiators, posting his first professional assist in the effort. He finished the season with 18 games in a Swamp Rabbits sweater, earning a pair of assists and 22 PIM.

"I'm excited to be coming back to Greenville. I was embraced by the fans, impressed by how the organization is run from top to bottom, and love Greenville as a city. I'm excited to embrace the changes we've made and take on my first full year of professional hockey with the Swamp Rabbits," De Jong explained of re-signing with the team. "Last year was a real test in adapting from the college game to the professional level, but that transition was made so much easier based on how well treated the players are. It provided me with an environment to focus and be confident in playing my game. Talking with Coach Costello, I'm excited to work alongside his acumen and enthusiasm for the game as he pieces together our team. Heading into this season, I want to truly establish myself as a professional with a well-rounded game, be a two-way player, but ultimately use my physical style of play to help us win games. It's going to be a process, but I'm looking forward to learning and being a big piece of the championship culture we're trying to establish here. See you in October, Greenville!"

"Tristan is a player every team wants to have. It's no surprise to me that he was a captain in college because he has a natural ability to lead by example, play the right way and play hard in all areas of the game," Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/GM Chad Costello said of De Jong's return. "He is a defenseman that thinks defense first but can also push the pace and help us out offensively. High compete, physical presence, defensive reads, and skating are all of the attributes for Tristan's success. His will to help his team win is off the charts. Every d-corps needs a few stable rocks, and he is definitely one of them. He is a great teammate, and I can't wait to work with him and watch him grow."

From Breslau, Ontario, De Jong, 25, turned professional following the conclusion of his Canadian college hockey career with the University of Guelph in USports. As a senior, he tallied three goals and 17 points in 28 contests, serving as captain for a second campaign. He finished his time as a Gryphon with six goals, 31 assists, and 37 points in 92 games over the course of four seasons. Before going to college, De Jong suited up in the QMJHL with the Moncton Wildcats, garnering 13 goals, 42 assists, and 55 points in 154 games.







