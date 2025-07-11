Admirals Name Haddon and D'Alimonte Assistant Coaches

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have hired Steve Haddon and CJ D'Alimonte as the club's new assistant coaches.

"We'd like to thank Brent Clarke for his work and dedication with us for two tremendous seasons," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "In this process, we wanted to locate candidates with four elements and a hallmark characteristic. With C.J, his elements were running the video department and experience in coaching at the AHL/NHL level. With Steve, the other two elements are behind the bench with a decade-plus experience and a past player in the league."

"Both guys have the hallmark characteristic that we were looking for," Carr continued. "Which is to go all in and continue and push for more than back-to-back 40-win seasons."

Haddon has spent the last two seasons serving as the Head Coach of the Colorado Grit in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). He began his coaching career in 2013 as the Head Coach of the Colorado Eagles (WSHL). After five seasons, Haddon was named General Manager & Head Coach of the Northern Colorado Eagles (WSHL/USPHL Premier).

The Sarina, Ontario native played seven seasons as a professional, all with the Colorado Eagles (CHL/ECHL). He concluded his playing career with 374 games played, totaling 234 points (98 goals, 136 assists).

"I want to thank Jeff Carr and Patrick Cavanagh for this opportunity, as they have done a tremendous job on and off the ice to create a first-class organization," said Haddon. "I look forward to working with the players and staff, as well as integrating myself into the local hockey community as we start the journey of bringing home a Kelly Cup to Norfolk."

D'Alimonte joins the Admirals after spending the previous five seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, including the last three as the club's Assistant Video Coach. During that time, he also served as an Assistant Coach for the Wheeling Nailers during back-to-back ECHL playoff runs in 2024 and 2025.

Before joining the professional ranks, D'Alimonte held video coaching roles in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds and Mississauga Steelheads. A graduate of York University, he began his coaching career with the York Lions men's hockey program, helping the team capture the OUA Queen's Cup Championship in 2017.

"My fiancée and I are thrilled to be joining the Admirals family and the Hampton Roads community," D'Alimonte said. "I'm incredibly grateful to Jeff Carr and Patrick Cavanagh for this opportunity. The direction this organization is heading is truly exciting. I look forward to working alongside the staff every day to build on the strong foundation already in place, with the ultimate goal of bringing a Kelly Cup to Norfolk."

