Mick Messner Returns to the Utah Grizzlies for 2025-26 Campaign

July 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Mick Messner is returning to the Utah Grizzlies for the 2025-26 season.

Messner has appeared in 150 consecutive games for the Grizzlies dating back to when he made his professional debut on April 5, 2023 at Idaho.

"I'm super excited to be coming back to Utah for another season. It's going to be a great group that is hungry to win," says Messner.

During the 2024-25 season Messner scored 16 goals and 24 assists. He had 9 multiple point games last season, including two games where he had 3 points. He was named the captain of the Grizzlies on January 15, 2025.

"Mick is a huge part of this team. When you make a run at a championship, having the core together is huge. When Mick decided to return, with the offensive skill he has and his work ethic, we knew that our team is in a great position early on to compete for a title," says GM Erik Hudson.

For the latest information on the Grizzlies leading up to the 2025-26 season go to utahgrizzlies.com and make sure to follow the club on Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter and TikTok.







