Brendon Michaelian Re-Signs with the Fish for 2025-26

July 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TOLEDO, OH - Defenseman Brendon Michaelian will return to the Pond for a third season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Michaelian, a native of Wixom, Michigan, was just one of three Walleye to skate in all 72 regular season games a season ago, posting career-highs across the board with 15 points (5G, 10A), 26 penalty minutes, and a +9. He skated in 19 playoff games for the Fish in 2025, tallying one assist and nine penalty minutes.

Michaelian has accumulated 22 points (6G, 16A), 32 penalty minutes, and a +14 in 101 career ECHL games, all with Toledo. He totaled 12 points (2G, 10A), 17 penalty minutes, and a +4 in his one SPHL season with Fayetteville. Prior to his pro career, the 26-year-old spent time with three collegiate programs, accruing 49 points (11G, 38A), 67 penalty minutes, and a -6. Michaelian spent three seasons at Robert Morris University before spending one season each at Ferris State University and Mercyhurst College.







