Florida Re-Signs Defenseman Hunter Sansbury

July 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed defenseman Hunter Sansbury to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Sansbury, 24, joined the Everblades in March after completing his college days at Sacred Heart. The Lomita, California local skated in nine games for Florida last season.

Prior to going pro, Sansbury played four seasons of NCAA hockey for the Pioneers, serving as team captain in his junior and senior year. The right-shot blueliner got 18 goals and 46 assists in 148 collegiate games. Before college, Sansbury played two seasons with the BCHL's Salmon Arm Silverbacks, earning the captaincy during his second season.







