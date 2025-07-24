Florida Signs Forward Carson Gicewicz

July 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed forward Carson Gicewicz on a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Gicewicz, 28, is set to begin his second season with the Everblades. Last year, the right winger led the club in goals (28) and points (55) while serving as an alternate captain. In the playoffs, he had three goals and four assists in 11 playoff games. The Orchard Park, New York local has also played for the Atlanta Gladiators alongside the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, Rochester Americans, and Milwaukee Admirals in his career.

In college, Gicewicz won a National Championship at UMass in 2021 after spending the four prior seasons at St. Lawrence. He had 38 goals and 40 assists in 129 collegiate games.







ECHL Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.