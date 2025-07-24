Osmundson Will Stay at Home, Signs New Contract with Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Brandon Osmundson to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Osmundson, 26, is the first forward to sign with the Admirals for the upcoming season.

Brandon Osmundson celebrates a goal against the Trois-Rivieres Lions in Game 6 of the 2025 North Division Finals

The Chesapeake, VA native returns for his second full campaign with his hometown team after turning in a career season in 2023-24. Osmundson set career-highs in goals (18), points (37), penalty minutes (36), and plus/minus (+23). His 18 goals were fourth on the team, and his 37 points were sixth.

His 2024-25 season started strongly, where he corralled 10 points in his first 10 regular-season games.

"We brought in Brandon to supply a spark and fourth-line depth in the middle of the 2023-24 season," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "Ever since his first shift, he's gotten stronger and more confident to the point of playing up-and-down our lineup in any top-nine role, as well as being a key part of our top penalty kill unit."

Growing up in Chesapeake, which is seven miles from Norfolk Scope, Osmundson was a season-ticket holder of the Admirals with his parents, Brian and Karen.

He also made his way up the ranks with the Hampton Roads Whalers at the Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex. He started at the Learn to Play Program from the age of four, then played all of his travel & youth hockey with the Whalers. Eventually, Osmundson advanced to the Whalers junior program, competing with the USPHL Elite and Premier teams, where he won two Premier National Championships (2018 and 2019).

The Admirals begin the 2025-26 season in October. More player signings, training camp information, and promotional schedules will continue to be updated throughout the summer. For season ticket information, call 757.640.1212.







