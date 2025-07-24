Connor Galloway Re-Signs with the Gladiators for the 2025-26 Season

July 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Thursday evening that the club has re-signed forward Connor Galloway for the 2025-26 season.

Galloway, a native of Sugar Hill, GA, re-signs with his hometown club for his second season with the Gladiators. The 25-year-old forward scored 3 goals and 4 assists in 47 games with the Gladiators last season in his first season as a pro. He scored his first professional goal on January 12, 2025, vs the Cincinnatti Cyclones.

The 5'9" 170-pound forward played three seasons of NCAA Division III hockey at SUNY-Brockport from 2021-2024 prior to joining the Gladiators, scoring 30 goals and 48 assists for 78 points in 75 career games with the Golden Eagles. In his final season at SUNY-Brockport in 2023-24, Galloway led the team in scoring with 7 goals and 12 assists in 25 games.

"Connor got his first taste of pro hockey last season and impressed everyone in the organization with his professionalism," said Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn. "He did whatever was asked of him and competed day in and day out. We expect Connor to take another step now after having a year of pro hockey under his belt and are excited to see him continue to develop."

