Chaz Smedsrud Returns to the Rush

July 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, Chaz Smedsrud is returning for the 2025-26 season, his second full year with the Rush organization.

Smedsrud, 27, joined the Rush in a trade from Allen on October 28th and spent the bulk of last season with Rapid City. In 68 Rush games, Smedsrud finished fourth on the team with 41 points (12 goals + 29 assists). Smedsrud spent most of the year centering the second line, taking key draws at even-strength and on special teams.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to return to such a first-class organization," said Smedsrud. "There is a real pride in playing for the Rapid City Rush, and nothing compares to the energy our fans bring every night. I am excited to get back to work."

Smedsrud began his professional career with the Americans in March of 2024 and made his debut on the road in Rapid City. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward turned pro after a four-year collegiate career at Union College in New York. Smedsrud played against RPI- and new Rush Head Coach Dave Smith- in all four years.

"Chaz Smedsrud is the type of player that you can win with, period," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He brings a nice mix of size and skills. His ability to play hard and produce will be very valuable to our team."

The native of Luverne, Minn. grew up just five hours east of Rapid City and has family in the Black Hills. At the high school level in Minnesota, Smedsrud averaged over three points per game for his career.

