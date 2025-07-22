Rush Bring Back Jonathan Yantsis

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has re-signed Jonathan Yantsis for the 2025-26 season.

Yantsis, 26, signed with the Rush on March 25th after having been released by the Trois-Rivieres Lions. The right winger played in all nine of Rapid City's remaining games, picking up two goals and three points. Overall, Yantsis skated in 47 games between the two clubs last year and scored nine goals.

"I am very excited to come back for my first full year in Rapid City," said Yantsis. "It was an easy decision to return, and I look forward to the great opportunity to work alongside returning and new players and coaches. I think we have a fantastic group that can really work towards something special this year. I cannot wait to see Rush Nation and the electric atmosphere at The Monument this October!"

The Scarborough, Ontario native began his pro career in March of 2024 after three years at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario. Yantsis has the distinction of suiting up for all three Spire Hockey teams: Rapid City, Trois-Rivieres, and Greenville. He also played in five Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Lions in 2024.

"Jonathan Yantsis is a big body who can score and is excellent around the net," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach & General Manager. "With a history of scoring in junior hockey, and only a short time in Rapid City last year, we are looking for Jonathan to take the next step in his game to be the big-time scorer he was in junior."

Yantsis put up a 50-goal season with the OHL's Kitchener Rangers as a 19-year-old and followed it with a 39-goal season before heading off to college. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound forward averaged more than a point per game in his collegiate career.

