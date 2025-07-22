Komets Add Power Trio

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that forwards Austin Magera, Dillon Hamaliuk, and Kirill Tyutyayev have signed for the upcoming season. The team now has 11 players under contract for the 2025-26 season.

Magera (muh-jair-uh), 26, was named ECHL Rookie of the Year after the 2023-24 season, compiling 29 goals, 45 assists for 74 total points in 70 games for South Carolina. Last season, the Suwanee, Georgia, native netted 11 goals and 40 assists, helping the Stingrays to the best regular season record in the league. In 155 ECHL games, the 6'1 lefty has scored 48 goals and 91 assists for 139 points.

Hamaliuk (HA-muh-lihk), 24, was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the second round, 55th overall, in the 2019 NHL draft. Last season, the 6'4 forward skated in Slovakia and appeared in 27 games with the Florida Everblades, scoring six goals and seven assists. Hamaliuk suited up for 36 games with the Wheeling Nailers during the 2023-24 season, collecting 39 points (15g, 24a). The Leduc, Alberta, native has also appeared in 52 games in the AHL with San Jose and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Before turning pro, the left-hander played 192 games with Seattle, scoring 48 goals and 62 assists for 110 points and helping the Thunderbirds to a WHL championship in 2017.

"With the additions today, we have added a lot of firepower. Magera and Hamaliuk both come with incredible resumes, and they will bring energy and skill that will make the guys around them even better," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "We are very excited also to bring Kirill back into the mix. He got a late start with us last season, so we are looking forward to seeing what he can do with a full season."

Tyutyayev, 24, played in 33 games, scoring eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points with the Komets last season. The speedy winger appeared in 55 games with the rival Toledo Walleye, scoring nine goals and 51 assists throughout two seasons.

Pre-season roster

Forwards: Josh Groll, Anthony Petruzzelli, Jack Gorniak, Nick Deakin-Poot, Alex Aleardi, Austin Magera, Dillon Hamaliuk, Kirill Tyutyayev

Defensemen: Owen Gallatin, Matt Murphy, Grant Gabriele

