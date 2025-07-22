Austin Saint Returns for 2025-26 Season

July 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that Austin Saint is returning to the Swamp Rabbits for the 2025-26 ECHL season, his second full campaign with the organization.

Saint is the third forward, third returning player, and fifth overall announced for this upcoming 72-game slate, joining Dustin Geregach, Tristan De Jong, Ryan O'Reilly, and Liam Finlay.

Saint comes back to the Upstate following the completion of his first full season with the Swamp Rabbits. The 5'11, 190-pound forward ignited the goal lamp a dozen times as part of a 26-point effort in 60 games last year.

"I'm coming back to a place that's familiar, and a place I've seen so much growth in, both for myself and those around me. For me, it was important to come back to that. It's a great city, great lifestyle, and a great organization," Saint said of returning to Greenville. "It was so important last year that I got through it healthy. I was able to face the adversity of my injury from my first try with the Swamp Rabbits and come back, learn, navigate tough conversations, and earn my place in the lineup. I got to really learn from my mistakes, enjoy some great stretches of play, and apply a ton from my coaches and teammates to be as effective as I was. As a player, wherever you are, you just want to be valued, and talking with Coach Costello, who's a true player's coach, that's how he's made me feel. This year, I really want to put everything in my game together: use my feet, create down low, be more physical, and use my shot. I look forward to learning from Coach Costello, asking questions, applying what I learn, and leading our team to great things this season."

"Bringing back Austin for his second full season is very exciting for our organization. He brings a great mix of energy and offensive flair on a nightly basis," Chad Costello, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/GM sai of re-signing Austin Saint. "Something that really stands out to me when watching Austin's game is that he is always trying to find ways to have his fingerprint on the game. Whether it is skill, speed, grit, or toughness, Austin always seems up for the challenge. I have learned that he is one of the hardest workers on and off the ice and has no fear when standing up for his teammates. He is great in the community and has a lot of attributes we stand for as a team. When talking with Austin, I can tell that he is hungry for more, and I can't wait to help him get after it this season."

Hailing from Bonnyville, Alberta, Saint, 23, made his professional debut with the Swamp Rabbits on February 17, 2024, scoring his first professional goal as part of a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Gladiators. Since then, he's appeared in 68 games representing the Upstate, earning 16 goals, 15 assists, and 31 points. Prior to turning professional, Saint played 54 games over two seasons with the Royal Military College in USports, where he ignited the goal lamp 30 times and accrued 52 points. He also spent parts of five seasons playing for his hometown Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL, earning 31 goals, 26 assists, and 57 points in 94 games.







