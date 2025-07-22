Admirals Re-Sign Josh McDougall for 2025-26 Season

ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed defenseman Josh McDougall to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

McDougall, 27, becomes the second Admirals' signing for the upcoming season. Carson Musser was announced as the first signing for Norfolk on July 9.

Josh McDougall has been a +26 in his 173 career games as a Norfolk Admiral. He is scheduled to make his return to Norfolk for the 2025-26 season.

The Prince Albert, SK native is coming off another career season on the blue line for the Admirals. He set new highs in goals (6), assists (39), points (45) and plus/minus (+24). McDougall's 39 assists were sixth amongst ECHL defenseman. He finished the regular season second on the Admirals in points and plus/minus, trailing only Brady Fleurent in both categories.

McDougall led the team in average ice time per game during the regular season (23:31).

"We are fortunate to bring back arguably one of the most steady and reliable defensemen in Admirals history," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach.

Before turning pro in 2022, McDougall played five years at Mercyhurst University (NCAA), where he was an assistant captain for two seasons.

After a five-game stint with the Wichita Thunder in 2022, he started the next season with the Indy Fuel, where he was later dealt to the Admirals on December 20, 2022. Since then, McDougall has played in 173 games as an Admiral and posted 78 points (12 goals, 66 assists).







