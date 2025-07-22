An Offensive Defenseman Joins the Team
July 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have signed Quebec-born defenseman Jacob Dion to a contract.
The Sherbrooke native spent the past three seasons in the Maritimes with the Université de Moncton, where he tallied 72 points in 85 games.
Before his collegiate career, Jacob played four seasons in the QMJHL, where he proved his value on the blue line, recording 134 points in 170 games with the Drummondville Voltigeurs. He posted 51 points in 63 games during his rookie campaign in 2019-2020, earning a nomination for QMJHL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Dion is also known for his strong defensive awareness and physical play. Opponents who challenged him along the boards often came away with a few bruises.
The Sherbrooke native is eager to begin his professional journey: "I'm very excited to come back home and play in front of family and friends. It's a privilege to do so with a winning team. I want to keep asserting myself as a dynamic defenseman who moves the puck well. My goal is to bring offense while remaining solid in my own zone."
