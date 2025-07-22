Kyle Mountain Named Everblades' Assistant Coach

ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have hired Kyle Mountain as an assistant coach ahead of the 2025-26 season.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Everblades family," Mountain said. "I'm eager to work alongside our players, coaches, and front office staff to continue the history of excellence the Everblades have built in Estero."

Mountain, 34, has spent the last two seasons with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, first as an assistant coach and then as head coach last season. As an assistant in 2024, the Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania local helped guide the Swamp Rabbits to the best record in the South Division during the regular season. Last year, Greenville finished seventh in the division with a 27-37-6-2 record.

"Kyle comes to the Everblades with experience as an assistant coach and a head coach at the ECHL level," said head coach Brad Ralph. "He's detailed, hardworking, and eager to continue his growth as a coach to help the Everblades win another championship."

Before breaking in to the pro ranks, Mountain spent six seasons as the head coach of the men's team at Neumann College in NCAA Division III from 2017-23. Before that, he started as an assistant coach for the women's team for two seasons prior to receiving the head coach role for the men's side.

As a player, Mountain played three seasons of collegiate hockey split between the University of Vermont and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He got two goals and five assists through 60 games.

Florida won an ECHL-record 14 consecutive playoff series over the last four seasons, capturing Kelly Cups in 2022, 2023, and 2024, all under Ralph behind the bench. No franchise in ECHL history matches the Everblades' four Kelly Cups.

"I want to thank Craig Brush and Brad Ralph for their trust in granting me the opportunity to join an organization with such a storied championship culture," said Mountain.

The Florida Everblades begin their quest to reclaim the Kelly Cup on Friday, October 17 with a road matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears. The next night, the two teams head to Hertz Arena to clash in the Everblades home opener on Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m.







