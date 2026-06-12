Blades Aim to Tie Finals in Pivotal Game 4

Published on June 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Isaac Nurse in front of the Kansas City Mavericks net

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Isaac Nurse in front of the Kansas City Mavericks net(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, FLA - After opening the series with an overtime victory against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night, the Florida Everblades return to Hertz Arena for Game 4 tonight at 7:30 p.m. as they look to build on their early momentum.

In Florida's strongest performance of the series, Craig Needham scored both Everblades goals in Game 3, including the team's first shorthanded goal of the series. Captain Oliver Chau assisted on both tallies as Florida overcame an early Kansas City goal involving Casey Carreau, Nolan Sullivan, and Jackson Berezowski to secure the victory.

Heading into Game 4, Anthony Romano leads the Everblades in postseason scoring with 15 points (11G, 4A), followed closely by Carson Gicewicz with 14 points (9G, 5A). On the blue line, Cole Moberg paces Florida defensemen with 10 points (3G, 7A).

For Kansas City, Jack Randl leads the way with 16 points (4G, 12A). Close behind are Bobo Carpenter, Jackson Jutting and Landon McCallum, who are tied for second on the team with 15 points apiece. On the blue line, Marcus Crawford has contributed 12 points (2G, 10A) during the postseason.

Kansas City continues to hold the advantage on the power play, converting at 24% with 17 goals on 72 opportunities, compared to Florida's 13% with 8 goals on 62 opportunities. However, the Everblades have been stronger on the penalty kill, operating at 88% (52/59), while the Mavericks have killed penalties at an 83% rate (47/57).

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