K-Wings Nominated for Five 2025-26 ECHL Awards

Published on June 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks have earned five (5) nominations for the 2025-26 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Nashville on Wednesday, June 24.

K-Wings ECHL Award Nominations

The K-Wings are up for three (3) team awards and two individual awards.

ECHL Inclusive Spirit Award

ECHL Community Service Team of the Year

ECHL Specialty Jersey of the Year: Motley Zoo

ECHL Sales Rookie of the Year: Haydin Hutson

ECHL Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year: Joe Roberts

Full Season and Half Season ticket plans are on sale now for the 2026-27 season. Don't miss your chance to become a High Flyer and lock in your seats for the Farewell Season at Wings Event Center, while securing priority access for next season's move to Kalamazoo Event Center.







ECHL Stories from June 12, 2026

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