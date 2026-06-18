Kalamazoo Event Center Debuts First Episode of New Docuseries

Published on June 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, is excited to announce Thursday that Kalamazoo Event Center has launched the first episode of a new docuseries, capturing the story of the project that's helping shape downtown Kalamazoo's future. The 13-episode series will be released periodically leading up to the venue's anticipated Fall 2027 opening, documenting the milestones, partnerships, and progress behind the Kalamazoo Event Center.

The first episode, Built for Kalamazo o, is available now. Community members are encouraged to watch the episode, learn more about the project, and stay up to date on future docuseries releases by visiting the Kalamazoo Event Center website.

"We're incredibly excited to see this project begin to come to life through this docuseries and to give our community a closer look at everything being built behind the scenes," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. "Kalamazoo Event Center represents an investment in the future of sports, entertainment and community in downtown Kalamazoo. As the future home of the K-Wings, we're proud to be part of a project that will create new experiences for our fans and serve generations to come."

The debut episode, Built for Kalamazoo, explores the vision behind the Kalamazoo Event Center, the purpose driving the project, and the community it is being built to serve. Through perspectives from leaders and stakeholders across the region, including the City of Kalamazoo, Discover Kalamazoo, Northside Association for Community Development, Greenleaf Hospitality Group, Western Michigan University leaders and students, Kalamazoo Wings leadership, and other community voices, the episode highlights the impact the project is expected to have on downtown Kalamazoo and the broader region for generations to come.

"Kalamazoo Event Center is far more than a construction project. It represents a bold vision for the future of our community, creating a place where people will gather, celebrate, compete, connect, and create lasting memories for generations to come," said Sarah Olszowy, Chief Experience Officer for Greenleaf Hospitality Group. "We launched this docuseries to tell the full story behind the Kalamazoo Event Center, highlighting the partnerships, planning, and people bringing the project to life, while showcasing the lasting impact it will have on our community long after doors open."

Future episodes will highlight the inspiration behind the building design, a look at the industry-leading athletic performance center, and showcase the different ways the community can plan to experience the Kalamazoo Event Center.

Kalamazoo Event Center is slated to open in Fall 2027 and will serve as the future home of Western Michigan University Men's & Women's Basketball and Men's Hockey, the Kalamazoo Wings, concerts, entertainment events, and community gatherings.

Interested in joining the team? Visit our Careers page to learn more about current opportunities with the Kalamazoo Event Center.

To stay up to date on everything Kalamazoo Event Center, follow them on all social media platforms @KzooEventCenter.







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Kalamazoo Event Center Debuts First Episode of New Docuseries - Kalamazoo Wings

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