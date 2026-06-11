Needham and Chau Lift Blades to Amazing OT Win in Game Three

Published on June 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla.-- Craig Needham scored a clutch shorthanded goal with just under seven minutes left in regulation and then did one better, scoring the game-winning goal 3:41 into overtime to propel the Florida Everblades to a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks in Game Three of the 2026 Kelly Cup Finals presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida in front of 6.570 fans Wednesday night at Hertz Arena. Everblades captain Oliver Chau picked up the sole assists on the two biggest goals in the Blades' season.

With the overtime win, the Everblades cut Kansas City's lead in the best-of-seven series to two games to one, setting up a crucial Game Four back at Hertz Arena Friday night.

The Everblades controlled the tempo throughout the first period, piling up nine shots on goal while allowing just three. Florida had numerous good looks at the Kansas City goal throughout the frame including the period's only two power-play shifts. Despite those opportunities, the good guys were unable to claim the opening goal for the first time in the series.

For the third-straight game, however, Kansas City claimed the opening goal. Casey Carreau, in his first appearance in the Finals, scored on the first shot taken by either team in the second period, staking the Mavericks to a 1-0 lead at the 2:55 mark. Despite killing off a pair of Kansas City power plays in the middle period, the Everblades were unable to regain the early momentum they enjoyed in the opening 20 minutes. The Mavericks mirrored the Blades' 9-3 first-period edge in shots, knotting the shot count at 12 apiece after two frames.

Down 1-0 in the third period, the Everblades killed off a third Kansas City power plays to keep things close in the heart of the final frame. With the Mavericks on a fourth power play, the Everblades finally broke through with 6:51 left in regulation, as Needham tied the contest with a shorthanded goal, his third of the postseason. Chau streaked down the left flank and was pulled to the ice, but somehow managed to create a centering feed that went off Needham's skate and found its way past Kansas City netminder Jack LaFontaine to knot the score at 1-1.

Florida had three strong opportunities in the final three minutes of regulation, but could not muster the game-winning goal before the horn sounded and the game went into overtime. The Everblades dominated the third-period shot battle 16-8, claiming a 28-20 advantage through the end of regulation.

Overtime saw the Everblades play spirited and energetic hockey from the opening draw. Florida took six of the first seven combined shots on goal over the first three minutes of action. The seventh proved to be the game-winer as Needham stuffed home the puck and sealed the dramatic come-from-behind win. Chau picked up his second assist on the night.

Outshooting Kansas City 23-9 over the third period and overtime, Florida posted a series-high 35 shots on goal, while holding the visitors to just 21. Cam Johnson stopped 20 of 21 shots and earned the victory in goal for the Blades. LaFontaine turned aside 33 shots and suffered the loss for the Mavericks.

The 2026 Kelly Cup Finals presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida resumes at Hertz Arena with Game Four Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and Game Five Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. If needed, Games Six and Seven would be played back at Cable Dahmer Arena. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

BLADES BITS

Craig Needham's two goals and Oliver Chau's two assists on those markers were the first points for either player in the series.

Needham led all players with five shots on goal, while Chau, Reid Duke and Conor Doherty each put four shots on net.

Florida posted a series-high 16 shots in the third period, just the second period in which the Blades put double-digit shots on goal in the Finals. On the defensive end, through the end of the third period, the Everblades limited the Mavericks to series lows with one goal and 21 shots on goal.

The Everblades held Kansas City to one goal for just the third time in 17 playoff games and less than three goals for just the fifth time this postseason.







ECHL Stories from June 11, 2026

Needham and Chau Lift Blades to Amazing OT Win in Game Three - Florida Everblades

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