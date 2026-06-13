Everblades Seek First Series Lead in Kelly Cup Finals

Published on June 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Craig Needham vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Craig Needham vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, FLA. - The Florida Everblades return to Hertz Arena tonight at 7:00 p.m., looking to take control of the Kelly Cup Finals as they host the Kansas City Mavericks in a pivotal Game 5. The best-of-seven championship series is now tied 2-2 following Florida's overtime victory Friday night.

After dropping the first two games of the championship series in Kansas City, the Everblades responded on home ice with back-to-back victories to even the series and shift momentum in their favor. The Everblades battled in front of their home crowd Friday night, building on the momentum established in Game 3 and erasing the Mavericks' early series advantage.

Last night, Hudson Elynuik scored the game-winning goal at 10:36 of overtime to end the back-and-forth contest in which Reid Duke and Sam Stange also found the back of the net for Florida. The Everblades held the lead twice before Kansas City answered each time, eventually forcing overtime, where Florida outshot the Mavericks 7-4 and secured its second straight overtime victory.

The Mavericks will look to regain control after their early series advantage disappeared. Kansas City protected home ice to open the Finals. Still, Florida has answered with two strong performances of its own and now has an opportunity to put pressure on the Mavericks before the series shifts back to Missouri.

With the series tied 2-2, Game 5 could prove to be the turning point of the Kelly Cup Finals. The winner will move one step closer to the ECHL championship and carry momentum into the final stages of the series.

Game 5 is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Swamp as the Everblades look to build on their recent success and take control of the Kelly Cup Finals in front of home fans. The series will then return to Kansas City for Game 6 on Monday, with a potential Game 7 scheduled for Wednesday night if needed.

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