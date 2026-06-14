ECHL Transactions - June 13

Published on June 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 13, 2026:

Kansas City:

Add Casey Carreau, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jimmy Glynn, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from June 13, 2026

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