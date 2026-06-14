ECHL Transactions - June 13
Published on June 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 13, 2026:
Kansas City:
Add Casey Carreau, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jimmy Glynn, F Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from June 13, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - June 13 - ECHL
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- Elynuik's OT Winner Ties Finals 2-2 - Florida Everblades
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