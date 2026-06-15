Everblades Need One Win for Kelly Cup

Published on June 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Florida Everblades can win the Kelly Cup with a victory against the Kansas City Mavericks tonight in Game 6 of the Kelly Cup Finals at Cable Dahmer Arena at 8:05 p.m.

Florida rallied from a 2-0 series deficit to take the series lead with three straight wins on home ice, most recently with a dominant 5-2 takedown of the Mavericks in Game 5 Saturday night. Oliver Chau scored two goals to lead the way for the Everblades. The two goals moved him past his old teammate Blake Winiecki into second place all-time in postseason goals for the franchise.

Kansas City is hoping to continue the trend of home teams winning in this series to keep their season alive and force a Game 7 on Wednesday. The Mavericks outscored the Everblades 11-2 in the previous two games in KC in this series.

Florida is aiming for their fifth title in franchise history. Each of the previous championships has been won on home ice in a series won in five games or fewer. Kansas City has never won a title in its history.

With a win, Florida would also be the first team since 2000 to rally to win the Kelly Cup after trailing 2-0 in the series. That year, the Peoria Rivermen defeated the Louisiana IceGators 4-2 after dropping the first two games on home ice.







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