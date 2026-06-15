Mitch Giguere Named Greensboro Gargoyles Head Coach

Published on June 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that Mitch Giguère has been named the franchise's second Head Coach.

Giguère joins the Gargoyles after spending the past three seasons as Assistant Coach of the Wheeling Nailers, where he established a reputation for driving success. A native of Montréal, Québec, Giguère brings nearly two decades of coaching experience spanning junior, international, and professional hockey.

"We are excited to welcome Mitch and his family to the Gargoyles, and we thank the Wheeling Nailers for allowing us the opportunity to speak with him," said Zawyer Sports & Entertainment Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst. "Mitch's work over the last three seasons in Wheeling helping to build, recruit, develop, and win, combined with his detailed preparation, strong communication skills, and commitment to being an active part of the community, set him apart throughout the interview process. We look forward to seeing those same qualities make an impact with the Gargoyles, and we are excited to welcome Mitch, Audrey, and their four children as part of the Greensboro community."

Giguère, 40, began his coaching journey in 2010 and has since built a deep resume across roles as a coach, general manager, scout, consultant, and player development specialist while gaining experience in prestigious leagues including the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Québec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), Western Hockey League (WHL), and Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL).

One of his most notable accomplishments came during the 2021-22 season, when he guided Longueuil Collège-Français to the Napa Cup championship as champions of the QMJHL. He later joined the Wheeling Nailers in 2023, helping mentor a young roster while contributing to all aspects of the club's hockey operations.

Widely regarded for his work in player development, Giguère has coached and mentored numerous players who have advanced to the National Hockey League and American Hockey League levels. His developmental résumé includes work with current NHL players and prospects.

"I have great excitement to rejuvenate the culture of Greensboro Hockey. I have spoken with former Monarchs and am ready to make the Gargoyles a team fans come to the rink and identify themselves with and players are proud to represent on and off the ice," said Giguere. "I look forward to building a space where players want to be coached and feel they are trusted and believed in. Coming from a big family, with four kids and a wife, we want to build one big family between the players, coaches, and fans. There is a strong core here, now we focus on adding the next pieces."

Giguère becomes the franchise's second head coach as the Gargoyles prepare for their sophomore campaign.







ECHL Stories from June 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.