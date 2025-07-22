A.J. White Announces Retirement After Seven Seasons with Steelheads

BOISE, ID - A.J. White announces his retirement after seven seasons with the Idaho Steelheads, including six as Captain.

A.J. White began his tenure in Idaho during the 2017-18 campaign and was named Captain the following season. The Dearborn, MI accumulated 359 points (126G, 233A) in 487 regular season games along with 52 Kelly Cup Playoff games notching 28 points (13G, 15A). His 487 regular season games are the most played in franchise history while he sits second all-time in goals, assists, and points in the club's ECHL era. He ranks second all-time in assists, third in goals and points in the franchise's WCHL era.

"I first off want to thank the entire Steelheads organization from my teammates, coaches, and front office for the opportunity to be an Idaho Steelhead," said White. "Secondly, I want to thank the fans in Boise for making my experience here better than anything I could have dreamed of. When I first came to Idaho as a 27-year-old after my rookie season of professional hockey I didn't know much about the area or the organization. It didn't take long for me to fall in love with the city of Boise and the culture that had been set within the organization from those who had worn a Steelheads jersey before me. I will be forever grateful for the memories I made as a Steelhead and look forward to watching the organization continue to flourish and grow."

White played parts of nine seasons in the ECHL from 2016-25 suiting up for the Atlanta Gladiators (2016-17), Utah Grizzlies (2020-21), and Idaho (2017-20, 2021-25) appearing in 596 career regular season games tallying 419 points (146G, 273A) and 28 points (13G, 15A) in 55 career Kelly Cup Playoff games. His 596 regular season games are 18th most by any skater to play in the ECHL. In addition to his ECHL career, he played 17 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) from 2016-17 with the Milwaukee Admirals and Providence Burins recording two assists.

"It has been an absolute pleasure being able to coach Whitey," said Everett Sheen, Idaho Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations. "Not only has it been amazing to watch him grow as a hockey player, but it has been a joy to see the way he has grown as a person. I feel fortunate to have spent the last seven seasons with Whitey and I'm confident that he will be just as successful in the next chapter of his life as he was in his hockey career."

During his time with the Steelheads, White hit double digits in goals in all seven seasons including three 20-plus goal campaigns. In addition, he recorded 40 or more points in six seasons, led the club with 69 points during the 2021-22 season, and finished second with 27 goals during the 2023-24 campaign. He was named Steelheads MVP four out of his seven seasons in Boise.

"We want to thank Whitey for representing our organization in the best way possible on and off the ice," said Eric Trapp, President of Idaho Sports Properties. "I've had the privilege to be with this organization from its inception and I can truly say that Whitey has made an impact not only within the Steelheads locker room but in the entire community that will last a lifetime. He will always be a member of the Steelheads family and we wish him nothing but the best in the next stage of his life."

White helped Idaho to the 2023 Kelly Cup Finals after guiding the club to an ECHL best 58-win regular season, 32 home victories, and 119 points. He led the team to the Brabham Cup, awarded annually to the regular season point champion of the ECHL and the Bruce Taylor Trophy, as ECHL Western Conference Champions in 2023, the organizations first time achieving the feat since the 2009-10 season. During the 2023-24 season he was awarded the ECHL Sportsmanship Award while finishing second in the league with 13 power-play goals.

The Idaho Steelheads kick-off their 27th on ice season October 17th at Tahoe and will host the Utah Grizzlies on October 24th for their home opener.







