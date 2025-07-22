Defenseman Louka Henault Returns for a Second Stint with Icemen

July 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Louka Henault for the 2025-26 season.

Henault, 25, returns for a second stint in Jacksonville after recording 13 points (2g, 11a) with the Iowa Heartlanders last season. Henault initially played for the Icemen during the 2022-23 season, posting 13 points (3g, 10a) in 41 games while he was an AHL contract with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The 5-10, 180-pound defenseman has totaled 43 points (5g, 38a) with 166 penalty minutes in 164 career ECHL games split in time with the Icemen, the Heartlanders and the Orlando Solar Bears.

Prior to this professional career, the Montreal, Quebec resident totaled 128 points (11g, 117a) in 233 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with the Windsor Spitfires from 2017-2021.

Henault joins Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D), Christopher Brown (F), Criag Martin (F), Brody Crane (F) and Dalton Duhart (F) on the list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2025-26 season.

The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7 against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen also play at home on November 8 against the South Carolina Stingrays.







