Gladiators Sign Forward Ryan Nolan for 2025-26 Season

July 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Tuesday evening that the club has signed forward Ryan Nolan for the 2025-26 season.

Nolan, 27, returns to the ECHL after playing 16 games on loan with the Adirondack Thunder toward the end of the 2024-25 season, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists. He scored his first ECHL goal in his first ECHL game on February 12, 2025, vs Trois Rivieres. Nolan played 38 games with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Fayetteville Marksmen last season, averaging a point per game with 17 goals and 21 assists in 38 games with the club.

The 6'1", 198-pound forward began his professional career in the SPHL with the Peoria Rivermen in 2023, helping the team capture the President's Cup with 11 goals and 9 assists in 24 games during the regular season. He then signed with Fayetteville for the 2024-25 season. Nolan played three seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Merrimack College, and one at Michigan State University ahead of his pro debut in 2023.

