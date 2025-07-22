Leading Scorer Walsh and Newcomer McDermott Sign with Heartlanders

July 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders Head Coach & General Manager Chuck Weber announced that the Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, have signed forward T.J. Walsh and defenseman Elliott McDermott to ECHL contracts for the 2025-26 season.

2025-26 Heartlanders Roster

Forwards (8): Yuki Miura, Ryan Miotto, Jonny Sorenson, Jack O'Brien, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Matt Hubbarde, Luke Mobley, T.J. Walsh

Defensemen (1): Elliott McDermott

Walsh led the Heartlanders with 43 points (18g) in 66 games as a rookie with Iowa last season. The Shrewsbury, MA native spent five years skating in the NCAA, splitting time between Northeastern University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), and Sacred Heart University. Across the three schools, Walsh put up 70 points in 142 games, earning him a two-game stint with the Orlando Solar Bears to conclude the 2023-24 campaign. He stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 170 pounds.

McDermott played college hockey with Colgate University, the University of Massachusetts, and RPI. He joins Iowa as a rookie, completing his final collegiate season at RPI with 18 points (3g) in 35 games. He concluded the 2024-25 season with the Adirondack Thunder, where he put up one assist in five games. The Kingston, ON native weighs in at 194 pounds and is 5-foot-11.

Head Coach and General Manager Chuck Weber: "T.J. had an exceptional rookie season in Iowa and was able to showcase his offensive abilities. Knowing him from his time at RPI I know what he can bring night in and night out to help us on and off the ice. Elliott is a strong two-way defenseman who had an exceptional college career. He got a sampling of pro hockey at the end of last season and know he can make an impact on the back end this season."

