Heartlanders Name Mike Lysyj Associate Head Coach

July 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders Head Coach & General Manager Chuck Weber announced that Mike Lysyj (pronounced: LEE-see) has been named the team's Associate Head Coach. Lysyj, 36, joins the Heartlanders after serving as an assistant coach and associate head coach of the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders over the last three seasons. Lysyj earned a promotion to RoughRiders Associate Head Coach in 2024-25 and helped the team reach the qualifying round of the USHL's Clark Cup Playoffs.

The Hillsborough, NJ native has 11 seasons of coaching experience as an assistant and head coach in the NCAA, NCAA DIII, USHL, WHL and NAHL. He previously worked with Weber as a volunteer assistant coach with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2017-18 when Weber was assistant coach of the Engineers.

Mike Lysyj: "I'm honored to be behind the bench and accept this opportunity as Associate Head Coach of the Heartlanders. Thank you to Owner Michael Devlin, President Matt Getz and Chuck for this opportunity. Having had the opportunity to live and work in Iowa for most of the last five years, I'm excited to stay in eastern Iowa and have the chance to jump into the professional game with a first-class franchise like the Heartlanders and live in Iowa City. My girlfriend Whitney and golden doodle Bauer are also very excited to move with me and I look forward to our opening game October 17th at Xtream Arena."

Chuck Weber: "Mike is a bright young coach that I have history with going back to the NCAA. I know he will be a great asset to the Heartlanders organization as we continue to push our team forward."

In Lysyj's most-recent role from 2022-25 with the RoughRiders, the team made the Clark Cup Playoffs twice. He was Head Coach of NAHL Corpus Christi in 2021-22 and previously served as assistant coach of USHL Des Moines (2020-21) and assistant coach of WHL Everett (2019-20). In Everett, the team compiled a 46-13-3-1 record.

