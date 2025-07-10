Thunder Sign Forward Brannon McManus

July 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Forward Brannon McManus with the Fort Wayne Komets

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced the club has signed forward Brannon McManus for the 2025-26 season.

McManus, 26, was acquired from the Fort Wayne Komets in a trade this offseason after recording 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in 61 games. During the 2023-2024 season, the Newport Beach, California native had 13 goals and 34 assists for 47 points in 71 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In a total of 191 ECHL games with Greenville and Fort Wayne, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has 41 goals and 76 assists for 117 points.

Prior to his professional career, McManus played five seasons of collegiate hockey at NCAA (D1) University of Minnesota and University of Nebraska-Omaha and recorded 48 goals and 71 assists for 119 points in 170 games. He also served as an assistant captain during the 2020-2021 campaign at University of Minnesota.

