Thunder Sign Forward Brannon McManus
July 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced the club has signed forward Brannon McManus for the 2025-26 season.
McManus, 26, was acquired from the Fort Wayne Komets in a trade this offseason after recording 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in 61 games. During the 2023-2024 season, the Newport Beach, California native had 13 goals and 34 assists for 47 points in 71 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In a total of 191 ECHL games with Greenville and Fort Wayne, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has 41 goals and 76 assists for 117 points.
Prior to his professional career, McManus played five seasons of collegiate hockey at NCAA (D1) University of Minnesota and University of Nebraska-Omaha and recorded 48 goals and 71 assists for 119 points in 170 games. He also served as an assistant captain during the 2020-2021 campaign at University of Minnesota.
Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
Images from this story
|
Forward Brannon McManus with the Fort Wayne Komets
ECHL Stories from July 10, 2025
- Mariners Bring Back Justin Bean - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Sign Forward Brannon McManus - Adirondack Thunder
- Matt MacDonald Named Orlando Solar Bears Head Coach and General Manager - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers Re-Sign Matthew Quercia - Wheeling Nailers
- Florida Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Kurtis Henry - Florida Everblades
- Heartlanders Name Mike Lysyj Associate Head Coach - Iowa Heartlanders
- Forward Conlan Keenan Back in the Pond for 2025-26 - Toledo Walleye
- Second-Year Pro Brody Crane Returns to Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Re-Sign Connor McMenamin for 2025-26 Season - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.