Forward Conlan Keenan Back in the Pond for 2025-26
July 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Forward Conlan Keenan will lace up the skates for the Walleye once again, marking his fifth consecutive season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.
The native of Rochester, New York, returns to Toledo for another run at bringing home a Kelly Cup. Last year, Keenan posted 16 points (3G, 13A), 14 penalty minutes, and a -6 over 47 games. He stayed healthy for the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, posting two points (1G, 1A), six penalty minutes, and a +1 in 20 playoff games.
The 30-year-old finds himself on some of the Walleye top 10 lists, ranking in games played (4th, 246), goals (T-8th, 59), shots (9th, 478), first goals (6th, 11), as well as holding the franchise record for most shorthanded assists (4). Keenan will fall under Veteran status for the first time this season, as he has exceeded 260 pro games in the ECHL.
Keenan has spent a majority of his pro career with the Walleye, tallying 119 points (59G, 60A) over 246 games. Overall, Keenan has played 274 professional games, scoring 128 points (65G, 63A) between Tulsa and Toledo. Prior to his pro career, "Keens" played four collegiate seasons at SUNY-Geneseo, accumulating 172 points (86G, 86A) in 110 games as a Knight.
